MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says he will not enforce the state’s mask mandate when he takes office next year.

“In Nassau and Suffolk county, where we have high vaccination rates, we have a lot more health care facilities than other parts of the state, we are not in crisis,” the Republican said Tuesday. “We also have to use common sense, we have to look at collateral damage, and we have to listen to business owners. And basically by and large, my decision has been very popular with business owners.”

Blakeman joins county executives in Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland who are also saying no to enforcing the mandate.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer asked Gov. Kathy Hochul what she has to say to Blakeman and the others Tuesday.

“My oath of office requires me to protect the health and well being of New Yorkers. When people take their office, the oath of office, on Jan. 1, I hope they will follow suit and understand that’s a responsibility we have,” Hochul replied. “It is not always the easiest path, and you’re not doing this to win any popularity contest. Every decision we make has pros and cons in the public debate. But I’m not going to engage in a political discussion about this, because this is just too important.”

Hochul said the combination of rising cases and hospitalizations, along stalled vaccination numbers led to her decision to impose what she called the “mask or vax” mandate.

Under the mandate, business must require masks or proof of vaccination indoors. Those that don’t could face fines of up to $1,000.

