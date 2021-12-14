NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned that Eric Adams has tapped the first Black woman chief of detectives in Nassau County to run the New York City Police Department.
Keechant Sewell will be the next NYPD police commissioner.
Adams to set to make an announcement Wednesday morning at the Queensbridge Houses community in Long Island City.
Sewell will be New York's first female police commissioner.
Adams had previously vowed to pick a woman for the job.
This news comes days after Adams announced David Banks as his pick for New York City schools chancellor.
Current NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has filed his retirement paperwork. His last day will be Dec. 31.
