NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks nine years since a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Twenty six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, along with six adults.
The tragedy that occurred on this day 9 years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from all over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect.
Gunman Adam Lanza, 20, killed himself as police converged on the school.
The school was demolished 10 months after the shooting.
Newtown public schools will be holding classes remotely Tuesday, and Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags across the state to be flown at half staff.