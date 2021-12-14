CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks nine years since a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Twenty six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, along with six adults.

Gunman Adam Lanza, 20, killed himself as police converged on the school.

The school was demolished 10 months after the shooting.

Newtown public schools will be holding classes remotely Tuesday, and Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags across the state to be flown at half staff.

