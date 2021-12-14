NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man slapped a woman in the face after she confronted him for taking pictures of women on the subway.
It happened shortly after noon Friday on a southbound R train headed to the Court Street station in Brooklyn.
Police said the 34-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, who hit her in the face.
The woman suffered pain and swelling, and the impact broke her glasses.
Meanwhile, the suspect took off at the Court Street station.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.