WOODMERE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island community is heartbroken following a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured several others.
Police said an intoxicated driver crashed into the victims Saturday night in Woodmere, as the group was on their way home from a camp reunion.
Friends say the 38-year-old woman driving them is a single mother of three and is in critical condition.
“She’s thoughtful, she’s sweet. She’ll do anything for her friends and family,” Atara Stawis said. “This is really just a tragedy. I really hope she makes it out.”
"We're a really tight knit community, and one child that passes away it feels like it's all our own child," Becky Litvintchouk added.
Police said the other driver was charged with DWI and vehicular manslaughter.