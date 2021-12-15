NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another death connected to Rikers Island has been reported.

There have been 16 deaths involving detainees this year. Fourteen of them were people in custody on Rikers Island.

The rising numbers are raising concerns for those who have been fighting for changes.

“There was also no surprise,” former inmate Darren Mack said.

That’s the reaction Mack had after learning another inmate in less than a week died on Rikers Island.

Mack told CBS2’s Cory James he spent nearly two years on Rikers back in the ’90s, and the former inmate says the conditions were not great.

“I recall, like, walking into solitary confinement, and there was, like, a Plexiglas over one of the cells and the cell Plexiglas was covered from top to bottom with feces,” he said.

While it is not known how the latest inmate died, New York City’s Department of Correction says 55-year-old William Brown, who was in custody for a month, had a medical emergency Tuesday and passed away that night.

Since 2016, deaths on Rikers have gone up and down, but this year marks 14 in-custody deaths, which is double the amount in comparison to 2020.

Alice Fontier works with the Neighborhood Defender Service. She says the latest death shows officials cannot wait until 2026 to make changes.

“We’ve been talking about this all year. We talked about this last week and nothing is getting done. This lies at the feet of the entire system who is putting people in these conditions. That’s DAs, that’s judges, that’s DOC, that’s everybody that has anything to do with this system,” Fontier said.

In a statement, the Legal Aid Society said:

“We are saddened and outraged that another New Yorker, William Brown, has died at Rikers Island, which continues to grapple with an out-of-control humanitarian crisis. His death, the 16th this year alone, is unconscionable and could have been prevented had those in power listened to the calls from defenders and others to decarcerate our City jails. “These deaths represent a failure by DOC to keep our clients safe and alive. Without systemic changes that address the criminalization of poverty and the underfunding of mental health services, as well as a shift from the default reliance on law enforcement to respond to a myriad of societal issues, these tragedies will only continue. “We need solutions that strike at the root cause of these issues, including investment in preventive resources. We call on Albany to pass the pending Treatment Not Jail legislation to expand mental health services to interrupt the cycle of incarceration that claimed Mr. Brown’s life. All the money that the City spends to cage our clients continues to yield the same outcomes. We need wholesale change and urge the incoming Adams Administration and state leaders to deliver on this overdue priority.”

The head of the DOC says he is “devastated to know another person entrusted in our care has passed away,” adding they will work diligently to determine the circumstance surrounding his death. The commissioner also expressed his condolences to the Brown family.

Right now, the cause of death is under investigation, and officials are waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office.