NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters made a dramatic rescue Thursday at a construction site in the North Riverdale section of the Bronx.
Chopper 2 was over Mosholu Avenue near 256th Street as crews pulled a man from a trench.
Dozens of firefighters worked nonstop for nearly two hours to save the man, who became trapped when the trench partially collapsed around 9 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
It's unclear what type of work was being done at the site.