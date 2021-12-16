NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of a hateful vandalism spree in Lower Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows the man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening.

Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday.

Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is directing the New York State Police to assist in this ongoing investigation.

“I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism, Hochul said in a statement, adding, “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 15.