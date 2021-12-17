NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say has been spray painting swastikas across Lower Manhattan
James Ryan, 39, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.
Surveillance video showed a man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening.
Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday.
Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane.
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation.
“I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station. No one should walk the streets in fear of hate, bigotry and antisemitism,” Hochul said in a statement earlier this week. “An attack on a Jewish New Yorker is an attack on all of us. If you commit a hate crime, you are picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers. We are united in saying that hate has no home here in New York.