PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The holiday spirit was shining bright on Sunday night in New Jersey.
As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported, a community came together to create a winter wonderland.READ MORE: Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas
It was about spreading holiday cheer at Eastside Park in Paterson because it wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa and Christmas carols. The event was beautiful and festive.
“It’s amazing. This is the first time I’ve ever seen Paterson decorated like this. It’s the first time it’s been so festive and I love it,” Jaye Collick said.
“I’m really happy to go outside and see lights because I don’t really go out much like I used to and it’s really nice, actually,” Mia Morles added.READ MORE: Students Turn Santa's Helpers To Make Sure Kids In Need Get The Gifts They Want This Christmas
Neighborhood families were invited to come to the park and drive through the mile-long “Winter Wonderland Light Show.” Along the route they saw festive light show, including blow-up figurines, including nutcrackers, Santa, and snowmen.
Once the show ended, Santa handed out 400 gifts to children of all ages.
Numerous community organizations organized the event, including the city’s police and fire departments.
“A lot of us go to other cities to see this happen, so we just thought that, as a collective, we can all come together with different organizations, different businesses, different people in the community, different departments, to come together and put this together for our community,” fireman Roshawn Davis said, adding when asked what he hoped to get out of the event, “Just joy for the kids. Just joy. As long as they’re happy, I’m happy.”MORE NEWS: 'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
There was a food truck, hot chocolate stand, cookies and cotton candy and a concert that kicked off at 7 p.m.