By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City.

Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week:

  • “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27

  • “Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26

  • “Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26

  • “Aladdin,” canceled through Dec. 24

  • “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” canceled through Dec. 27

  • “Jagged Little Pill,” will not return to Broadway

