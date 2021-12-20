Breaking NewsNYPD: Police Shoot Armed Suspect Who Charged At Officers In Brooklyn
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Crown Heights, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Police-Involved Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot an armed suspect early Monday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

READ MORE: Moderna: Booster Significantly Raises Omicron Fighting Antibodies

Police responded to a 911 call for a person with a weapon. When they arrived, the suspect allegedly charged at them.

READ MORE: New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases

The suspect was shot, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

MORE NEWS: Nonprofit Working To Overcome COVID-19 Challenges To Make Sure Families In Homeless Shelters Get Christmas Gifts

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.

CBSNewYork Team