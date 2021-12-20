NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot an armed suspect early Monday morning in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: Moderna: Booster Significantly Raises Omicron Fighting Antibodies
Police responded to a 911 call for a person with a weapon. When they arrived, the suspect allegedly charged at them.READ MORE: New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases
The suspect was shot, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.MORE NEWS: Nonprofit Working To Overcome COVID-19 Challenges To Make Sure Families In Homeless Shelters Get Christmas Gifts
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.