MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire Monday in Mount Vernon.
The flames broke out shortly before noon at South Seventh Avenue and West Sandford Boulevard.READ MORE: 'Hamilton' Cancels Another Week Of Performances Due To COVID Outbreak
Chopper 2 was overhead, where two houses appeared to be impacted.READ MORE: Report: Connecticut State Police Searching New Canaan Park In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Case
There was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.MORE NEWS: New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State's Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown