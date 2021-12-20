CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire Monday in Mount Vernon.

The flames broke out shortly before noon at South Seventh Avenue and West Sandford Boulevard.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where two houses appeared to be impacted.

There was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

