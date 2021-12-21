NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on a moving subway train in Brooklyn.
A separate photo shows people cowering on the ground moments after shots were fired on an A train Saturday afternoon.
Police said the 28-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot twice. He was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.
The suspect fled when the train pulled into the Grant Avenue station in East New York.
Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 18.