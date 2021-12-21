NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck by the subway early Tuesday morning in Lower Manhattan.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Canal Street station.
Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
The MTA says 4 and 6 trains are running with delays in both directions.