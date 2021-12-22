NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With a high demand of at-home COVID tests, some drug stores are now limiting how many people can buy at once.
CVS said it has added a limit of six kits per purchase to ensure enough people have access.
Walgreens said it is limiting purchases to four at a time.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be bought by the administration for Americans, but those won’t be available until sometime next month.
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
Meanwhile, Dr. Mitchell Katz of New York Health + Hospitals said people who are waiting on lines to get a rapid test will also be offered an at-home test if they’d rather not wait in the line.