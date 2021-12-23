NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old woman is dead following a triple shooting outside a bar in Queens.
It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard in Astoria.
Police said the woman was shot in the torso and leg. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Another 27-year-old woman was also shot in the knee, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and shoulder. They were both hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said some kind of dispute led up to the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
