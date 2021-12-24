NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Free COVID testing kits were handed out around the city Friday.
Lines were long due to the surge brought on by the Omicron variant.
Each kit included two tests.
MANHATTAN: Corner of West 125th St and Malcolm X Blvd, 10027
QUEENS: Woodhaven, Jamaica Ave and 92nd Street, 11421
STATEN ISLAND: SI Ferry, 1 Bay St, 10301
Free at-home test kits are also available at City-run test sites: https://t.co/hnU8YAS15r
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 23, 2021
The free kits are being handed out in each of the boroughs and at city-run test sites.
