TRACK SANTASanta's Making His Rounds, Circling The World Right Now! Follow Along With NORAD Santa Tracker
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Free COVID testing kits were handed out around the city Friday.

Lines were long due to the surge brought on by the Omicron variant.

READ MORE: 'Holiday Express' Volunteers Show Christmas Spirit By Feeding Needy Families In Newark

Each kit included two tests.

READ MORE: U.S. To Lift COVID-19-Related Temporary Travel Restrictions On Southern African Countries

The free kits are being handed out in each of the boroughs and at city-run test sites.

Officials say there are about 2,000 kits at each location.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues New Guidance For Critical Essential Workers In New York

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

CBSNewYork Team