NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an antisemitic attack in Bay Ridge.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on surveillance images.

Investigators said he allegedly targeted a 21-year-old man outside of a Foot Locker store on Sunday morning.

Police said he made anti-Jewish statements and punched the victim in the face repeatedly, before leaving the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene for a cut, bruising and swelling.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

“We are outraged by this brazen attack and urge anyone with information to come forward,” said Scott Richman, regional director of ADL New York/New Jersey. “We hope this reward helps send a clear and unequivocal message that crimes like these are unacceptable and have consequences.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.