NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flight cancellations are continuing to pile up due to airline staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID surge.
So far Monday, nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware.com.READ MORE: Crystals Installed On Times Square New Year's Eve Ball
In our area, 46 of those flights are into or out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.READ MORE: New York Health Officials Note 'Uptick' In Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations
There are 33 canceled flights at LaGuardia, and 80 at Newark Liberty International Airport.MORE NEWS: New York City Racial Justice Commission Votes To Put 3 Proposals On 2022 General Election Ballot