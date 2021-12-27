NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continued to search Monday for a man wanted after a brutal attack on a woman in the Bronx.
It happened Dec. 23 inside an apartment building near East 180th Street and Washington Avenue in the Belmont section.READ MORE: Crystals Installed On Times Square New Year's Eve Ball
According to investigators, the suspect slashed the 48-year-old woman in the face, arms and hands after some kind of argument.READ MORE: New York Health Officials Note 'Uptick' In Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations
Video shows the suspect kicking a door and attacking the woman in a stairwell.MORE NEWS: New York City Racial Justice Commission Votes To Put 3 Proposals On 2022 General Election Ballot
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.