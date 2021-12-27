NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)— Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run on the Bruckner Expressway.
The NYPD says a 52-year-old man was struck and killed on the southbound side near exit 51, in the Soundview Section of the Bronx.
Police say the victim started walking after his vehicle became disabled.
There is no description of the suspect's car at this time.