NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 85-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in a Bronx apartment building.
The incident was caught on camera.
Video shows the suspect first come out of the elevator and check if anyone's around. Then he goes back in to grab the victim's purse, which caused her to fall to the ground.
She was taken to the hospital for pain to her hip.
It happened Sunday afternoon near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.