CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New York, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people including a firefighter were hurt following an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.

The flames erupted around 6:30 a.m. in a compactor on the 10th floor of the building on West 90th Street, but smoke spread to other floors of the high rise.

READ MORE: Judge Orders NYC To Install Thousands Of New Crosswalk Signals

Crews were able to get that fire under control.

READ MORE: Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell

Five people were rushed to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Apple Stores Across NYC Shift To Pickup Only

The cause is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team