NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people including a firefighter were hurt following an apartment fire on the Upper West Side.
The flames erupted around 6:30 a.m. in a compactor on the 10th floor of the building on West 90th Street, but smoke spread to other floors of the high rise.
Crews were able to get that fire under control.
Five people were rushed to the hospital.
The cause is under investigation.