NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.
It happened Sunday near West 27th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island.
Investigators say one of the suspects pretended to be a maintenance worker conducting a COVID survey.
When the victim opened the door, the two others pushed their way in, assaulting the victim and taking his phone.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts to his hands.
The NYPD has released security video showing the three suspects. One can be seen with blood on his hands.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.