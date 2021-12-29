NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt Wednesday when a car crashed into an outdoor dining shed in the Bronx.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the corner of East 139th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
Police say the driver of an SUV was traveling southbound on Brook Avenue when it sideswiped another vehicle, then hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk near the dining shed.
A 40-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both taken to a local hospital. The girl was last reported to be in critical condition. The man was in stable condition.
The owner of a deli near the scene told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon he ran out when he heard the crash.
“I saw the cops, they were chasing someone, and I heard a big, loud bang, like the building. I went outside. I tried to help the lady, but she was passed out,” he said.
Police say the driver of the vehicle ran off after the crash and has not yet been arrested.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.