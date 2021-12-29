DEVELOPINGMan Fatally Shot After Exchanging Gunfire With Paterson Police, Mayor Says
By CBSNewYork Team
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly police-involved shooting in Paterson on Wednesday night.

Video shows a huge police presence on East Main Street.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS2 an armed man fired at police around 9 p.m. The mayor says that’s when officers fired back, killing the man.

Further details have not yet been made available.

