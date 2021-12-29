PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly police-involved shooting in Paterson on Wednesday night.
Video shows a huge police presence on East Main Street.
The mayor of #Paterson #NewJersey Andre Sayegh confirms to me that there was a police involved shooting. Preliminary reports say a man was armed tonight and fired at police and they fired back. The man was killed. @CBSNewYork #policeinvolvedshooting #police #shooting pic.twitter.com/tLJUyihIsN
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 30, 2021
Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS2 an armed man fired at police around 9 p.m. The mayor says that’s when officers fired back, killing the man.
Further details have not yet been made available.