NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions.

A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration.

“We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia.

“And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke.

“Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with it,” said Edgewater resident Anthony Church.

From soul food to seafood, everyone has a different, favorite New Year’s meal.

“Well, we have rice and beans, turkey,” said East Harlem resident William Rosario.

Some are planning a more scaled back celebration. Still, it’s a time of year people really want to be together.

“Right now it’s important. You’ve just got to tighten it up,” said Philadelphia resident K. Vaughn.

“We tend to actually go over to friends’, and it’s gotten smaller with COVID. And one of our friends is Southern, so he always does red beans and rice for good luck,” said Stuyvesant Town resident Megan DeYoung.

Not all New Year’s traditions are about food.

“Well usually, sometimes I go to a service called ‘Watch Night,’ just to hear what they have to say, whether it’s prophetic or not,” Church said.

“We don’t really have any,” said Phoebe Goebel of Chicago.

“Champagne,” said Roxy Dorrance.

“Champagne, yes,” said Goebel.

“Lots of champagne,” Dorrance said.

“Definitely champagne,” Goebel said.

After the last two years, we’ll toast to that.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.