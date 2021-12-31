Breaking NewsIconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Home Invasion, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two men they say broke into a Queens home and attacked the occupant.

It happened on Wednesday at 3:35 a.m. at a home on 70th Road and 137th Street.

READ MORE: Poll: Just 29% Of Americans Say They'll Be Making New Year's Resolutions

Police say the suspects pulled guns and pistol-whipped the homeowner on his head before tying him up with duct tape.

READ MORE: Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dies At 99

The suspects stole the victim’s debit card and his 2014 Mercedes Benz.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

MORE NEWS: Photos: Remembering Betty White Through The Years

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team