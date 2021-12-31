NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two men they say broke into a Queens home and attacked the occupant.
It happened on Wednesday at 3:35 a.m. at a home on 70th Road and 137th Street.READ MORE: Poll: Just 29% Of Americans Say They'll Be Making New Year's Resolutions
Police say the suspects pulled guns and pistol-whipped the homeowner on his head before tying him up with duct tape.READ MORE: Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dies At 99
The suspects stole the victim’s debit card and his 2014 Mercedes Benz.
The victim was treated at a hospital.MORE NEWS: Photos: Remembering Betty White Through The Years
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.