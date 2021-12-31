NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The crowds will be counting down to the new year in Times Square on Friday night.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, Times Square is already filling up, but pens are not nearly full. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people are allowed inside.

The celebration may be scaled down, but the crowd is as excited as ever.

The hats are on and the crowds are growing with just a few hours before that iconic crystal ball drops over Times Square.

“We’re super, super excited. We’ve been waiting for this, like, since January honestly,” said Shainez Denfer, from France.

She and her sisters arrived around noon to get prime spots for tonight’s show. She said to pass time, they were playing games, “gossiping and listening to music, mostly.”

“We’ve never been here before, and it was, like, a thing to do in our lives, you know, to come to New York and do New Year’s Eve with the music, the lights, screens and everything, so it’s a dream come true,” Denfer said.

Another group of friends came all the way from Colombia to join the party and ring in 2022.

“Since you are a kid, you can see this kind of shows on the TV, so you’re really excited because you’re like, OK, I want to be there some day, and now we’re living the experience,” Maria Fernanda said.

To allow for social distancing this year, about 15,000 revelers are filling the pens instead of the usual 60,000, but “scaled back” for New York City standards is still pretty impressive.

“It still feels like a lot to us,” said Logan Christiansen, from Nebraska.

Everyone over the age of 5 had to show proof of full vaccination before entry and must keep their masks on for the night.

“What are you looking forward to in the new year?” Bauman asked Maria Gany, from France.

“Less COVID,” she said.

“Hoping we’re gonna get through this COVID thing a little bit faster than we expected,” Denfer said.

So what are the New Year’s resolutions?

“Study more. Trying to get a degree,” Christiansen said.

“I just want everyone to be happy,” said Paul Arthur, from France.

“We would like to see what the new year has prepared for us. New vibes, new people, new cultures,” Fernanda said.

The crystal ball goes up around 6 p.m., which will kick off the show.

KT Tunstall is headlining tonight. She was supposed to be joined by LL Cool J, but he had to drop out after testing positive for COVID. There are still many other surprise guests expected.