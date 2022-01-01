WATCH LIVEEric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Eric Adams is scheduled to deliver his first address as mayor of New York City at noon.

CBSN New York will carry the address live.

Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square minutes after the ball drop Saturday.

