WATCH LIVEEric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, New York City, NYC Shootings, NYPD, Rosebank, Shooting, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father.

The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Watch Live: Eric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City's 110th Mayor

The victim’s 57-year-old father was arrested.

MORE NEWS: NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year's Celebration

There was no immediate word on the charges.

CBSNewYork Team