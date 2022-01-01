NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father.
The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Watch Live: Eric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City
Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.READ MORE: Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City's 110th Mayor
The victim’s 57-year-old father was arrested.MORE NEWS: NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year's Celebration
There was no immediate word on the charges.