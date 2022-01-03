STORM WATCHWinter Storm Settles In Across Southern New Jersey, NYC Expecting 1-3 Inches Of Snow; Check The Latest Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he is considering a booster shot mandate for city workers.

He called it his administration’s “next move and decision.”

“We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that,” Adams said. “But we’re encouraging them to do that now.”

City workers have been required to be vaccinated since Nov. 1, 2021.

