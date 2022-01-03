NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he is considering a booster shot mandate for city workers.
He called it his administration’s “next move and decision.”READ MORE: Parts Of Southern New Jersey Get Snow And Coastal Flooding Amid First Winter Storm Of The Season
“We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that,” Adams said. “But we’re encouraging them to do that now.”READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says NYC Schools 'The Safest Place For Our Children' As Students Return From Holiday Break
City workers have been required to be vaccinated since Nov. 1, 2021.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Gunpoint Robbery In Hunts Point Elevator
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here