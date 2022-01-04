NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are running out of time to apply for federal aid.
Wednesday is the deadline to file an application with FEMA.READ MORE: President Biden To Address Post-Holiday COVID Surge, As Local Officials Work To Stay Open Through Omicron
Low interest loans are available to storm victims. Residents can use the money for rental assistance and home repairs not covered by insurance.READ MORE: Police: Man Shot In Chest During Attempted Carjacking In Queens
Storm victims in a dozen New Jersey counties are eligible.MORE NEWS: New York City Kicks Off 1st Ever Hotel Week
CLICK HERE for how to apply.