NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s first ever Hotel Week kicks off Tuesday.
NYC & Company — the city’s tourism organization — is offering a 22% discount at more than 110 hotels across the five boroughs.READ MORE: President Biden To Address Post-Holiday COVID Surge, As Local Officials Work To Stay Open Through Omicron
Some of the participating hotels, include the Beekman Hotel, the Pierre New York and the Opera House Hotel.READ MORE: Police: Man Shot In Chest During Attempted Carjacking In Queens
NYC Hotel Week runs through Feb. 13.MORE NEWS: Deadline Approaching For New Jersey Residents To Apply For Ida Relief
CLICK HERE for more