Today: Very cold morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens. For the remainder of the day, it will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers towards dawn. Lows in the 30s and 20s.
Wednesday: AM showers likely — perhaps a little mixed precipitation just N&W/inland — with some leftover showers northeast/east of the city in the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid to upper 40s… near 50 in some spots.
Thursday: Partly sunny and a touch colder with highs around 40.
Thursday Night – Friday Morning: Watching a system that has the potential to bring some snow to the area and impact the Friday morning commute. Updates to come…