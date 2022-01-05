Today: We’re seeing mixed precipitation around the city, just N&W/inland and across parts of Long Island this morning. The main concern will be freezing drizzle/rain that could produce a glaze of ice and create slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. That said, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until late this morning/midday for MOST OF THE AREA. As it warms up later this morning, frozen precipitation will transition to plain showers/drizzle/rain with leftover showers/drizzle/rain mainly east of the city this afternoon. As for temperatures, it will be milder with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Cold, some clearing. Lows in the 30s with some 20s inland.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a touch colder with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning: Watching a system that has the potential to bring some snow to the area and impact the Friday morning commute. Current snowfall forecast: a widespread 2-4″.