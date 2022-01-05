By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hi all,

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for almost all of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley for the dangerous combination of freezing rain during the morning commute. A light glaze is all that is forecast, but literally, that is all it takes to slow things down.

The advisory will activate at 4 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m., then things warm up a bit, and the risk ends. Just a heads up for early commuters, a lot of schools called in with delayed openings.

Next up, more snow for Friday morning’s commute. This could potentially have a larger impact and slow things down. It looks like a widespread 2-4 inches as of the latest info.

We must see what the track does Wednesday. If it heads south, we get swiped with very little, likely an inch or less. If it hugs closer, we can expect more 4-inch-plus totals.