NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For Hispanic families, Jan. 6 is Three Kings Day, a holiday featuring parades and other festivities honoring the three kings.
It’s one of the last parties to wrap up the Christmas season.
Teatro SEA, the Hispanic young people’s theater on the Lower East Side, has been celebrating the holiday for the past 21 years, but the recent spike in COVID cases has forced the organization to make this year’s show virtual.
The organization’s founder and creative director, Manuel Moran, stopped by CBSN New York to talk to Dana Tyler about the importance of the tradition for children in Latin America and how the show will look different this year. For more information, visit teatrosea.org.