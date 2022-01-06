KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) –A confrontation at a pharmacy in New Jersey ended Thursday with a man fatally shot and a police officer injured, authorities said.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a Keansburg strip mall on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue.
Further details about the confrontation have not yet been made available, but the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon.”
The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon. The dangers of our work are constant.
— New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 6, 2022
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is handling the investigation, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.
The names of the officer and the man who was killed were not disclosed, but no other injuries were reported in the incident.
