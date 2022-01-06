Storm TimelineSnowstorm Set To Impact Our Area Thursday Night-Friday Morning; Here's What To Expect And When
By Cory James
KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) –A confrontation at a pharmacy in New Jersey ended Thursday with a man fatally shot and a police officer injured, authorities said.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a Keansburg strip mall on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue.

Further details about the confrontation have not yet been made available, but the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon.”

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is handling the investigation, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.

The names of the officer and the man who was killed were not disclosed, but no other injuries were reported in the incident.

