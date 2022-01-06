NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tenants and community activists are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to extend the New York eviction moratorium through June.
It’s set to expire on Jan. 15.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot, Police Officer Injured In Incident At Keansburg Pharmacy
A group of 60 faith leaders from around the state sent a letter to the governor Thursday demanding another extension.
They’re also asking for a permanent end to evictions in the middle of winter.READ MORE: Biden Warns Democracy Is At Risk On January 6 Anniversary
“The humane thing to do is to extend the eviction moratorium and support families who are struggling to get back on their feet of no fault of their own,” said community and housing activist Johnny Rivera.
Protests are planned for Saturday.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Crews Deployed To Prepare New York's Roads For Snow Storm
CBS2 reached out to the governor’s office for comment and is waiting to hear back.