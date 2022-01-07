ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey congressman wants the federal government to address conditions at a local nursing home, calling it the site of the worst Omicron outbreak in the state.
According to the latest state data, 213 residents and 114 staff members at the former Andover Subacute facility in Sussex County have COVID. Three residents have died.
It’s the same facility where 17 bodies were found stacked in makeshift morgues during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Congressman Josh Gottheimer is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to make sure the facility is in compliance with federal care requirements.
CBS2 reached out to the facility for comment. They have not responded.