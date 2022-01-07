KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was killed and an officer was hurt after a confrontation at a New Jersey pharmacy Thursday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a Keansburg strip mall on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, news travels fast in the small borough, and what happened at the pharmacy made its rounds.

“Immediately, as soon as it happened,” one man said.

The man did not want to be identified, but he and a woman said the person who was shot and killed was a close friend.

Family and close friends say he had struggles with mental illness and addiction.

“He wasn’t using. He seemed happy,” one friend said.

According to authorities, their friend was suspected of a robbery at Keansburg Pharmacy. The Attorney General’s office says 911 calls were made around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators say when police responded, an officer was stabbed and multiple officers fired their guns, killing the suspect.

“He was there to get medicine, and he was told no for whatever reason,” one friend said.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon.”

The shooting rattled neighbors.

“Something like this never happens,” neighbor Ryan Morrison said.

“I was shocked that it happened at the drug store,” neighbor Theresa Brower said.

Loved ones of the man who was killed were not ready to speak but said they wanted to show what they believe are the dangers of mental illness.

“I want to give respect to the police and want to give respect to the addicts because it’s not our faults and ain’t their faults,” one friend said.

The mayor of Keansburg told CBS2 over the phone the officer was taken to a local hospital with a number injuries but is expected to recover.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 6.