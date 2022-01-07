BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some of Friday’s biggest snowfall tallies are expected on Long Island.
As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, this is the first major snow accumulation in Nassau and Suffolk Counties this season.
The Village of Babylon had about 3 inches of snow on the ground by 6 a.m., McLogan said, while 100 plow drivers were out clearing the roads.
Local officials urged people to move their cars from the streets to keep them clear.
“We ask everyone who will be traveling in the morning to use extra caution, especially throughout the duration of the storm” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “What does that mean when we ask people to be cautious? Well specifically, it’s all about your safety and it means leaving earlier so you don’t have to travel as quickly. Leave more room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you to give you more stopping time, especially on the icy roads, and drive slowly.”
Parts of Suffolk could end up with 7 inches of snow on the ground.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said 4-6 inches of snow are expected in his county.
