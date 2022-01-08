CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Saturday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a building on the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights.

According to FDNY, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the upper floors.

It took about three hours to get the fire under control. One firefighters was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

