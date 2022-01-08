NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested following the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Queens.
It happened Friday around 2:20 p.m. in Elmhurst.
Police were called to a home on 74th Street about a possible assault. When officers arrived, they found Sean Sarker stabbed in the neck and shoulder.
Sarker was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but there was no immediate word on the charges.