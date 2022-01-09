NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old Burger King employee was shot and killed during a suspected robbery Sunday in East Harlem.
Police are searching for the gunman.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Burger King on East 116th Street near Lexington Avenue.
According to investigators, cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves died during what appeared to be a robbery. It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.
The restaurant manager and a customer were also attacked, police said. They are expected to be OK.