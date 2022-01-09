By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! If you’re able to stay home for a while, take advantage of that. Things are slippery, especially as you head to the north and west of the city. While a little sleet is possible, the main concern is freezing rain. Any light showers will be freezing on contact where surface temps are at or below 32 degrees. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midday for all counties north and west of I-95 for this reason. Please use caution!

Temps will gradually rise above freezing through the morning hours, with any icing potential confined to the highest elevations by afternoon. Expect showers to continue into early evening as a cold front moves across. Highs will be milder today, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It’s back into the freezer for Monday with temps once again struggling to hit the freezing mark. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and with a brisk northwest wind, some scattered quick-moving snow showers can’t be ruled out. The real arctic blast then arrives for Tuesday with wind chills in the single digits all day! Highs will only be in the teens and low 20s… one of our coldest days in a few years.

Please be safe this morning and enjoy the rest of your weekend.