NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot on a moving subway train Monday in the Bronx.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station.READ MORE: Investigators Looking Into Space Heaters, Self-Closing Doors And What Went Wrong In Deadly Bronx Fire
Police said the victim was arguing with two strangers, when one pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and arm.READ MORE: Bronx High-Rise Fire: What To Do If You Were Impacted & How To Help Survivors
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The search continues for the suspects.MORE NEWS: NYC Bracing For Coldest Temperatures In 3 Years; Tips To Stay Safe
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.