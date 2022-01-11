NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell met Tuesday to discuss how the DA plans to prosecute certain crimes.
The meeting comes days after Sewell sent an email to every NYPD officer saying the new DA’s policies made her worry about the safety of her department and the public.
The commissioner and the DA released a statement saying, “The discussion was open, candid and productive. It was agreed that police and prosecutors would weigh the individual facts and circumstances of each case with a view toward justice and work together to keep New Yorkers safe.”